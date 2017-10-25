Actress Heather Lind has accused the former President of the United States, George H.W. Bush, of sexually assaulting her four years ago during a photo op in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday. She alleges that the former commander-in-chief "touched her from behind" and then "told her a dirty joke."

In a statement to E! News, Jim McGrath, the spokesperson for the former president, said, "President Bush would never—under any circumstance—intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind."

The 34-year-old actress, who has appeared on both film, TV and Broadway, shared an image of President Barack Obama shaking the 93-year-old 41st president's hand during the Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal concert at Texas A&M University on Oct. 21.

She began her post, "I was disturbed today by a photo I saw of President Barack Obama shaking hands with George H. W. Bush in a gathering of ex-presidents organizing aid to states and territories damaged by recent hurricanes. I found it disturbing because I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served. And I feel pride and reverence toward many of the men in the photo."