Happy Birthday, Ciara! 8 Times She Slayed Us With Her Dance Moves

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher Attend Guy Oseary’s Vow Renewal

Halle Berry

Halle Berry Crushes James Corden in Epic Drop the Mic Rap Battle

Happy Birthday to you, Ciara!

The singer turns 32 years old today, and she certainly has a lot to celebrate. Not only did she welcome her second child—a baby girl named Sienna Princess—into the world with hubby Russell Wilson, she's also been busy raising her 3-year-old son, Future, all the while continuing on in her successful career.

Speaking of the music, this year also saw Ciara sign a new deal with Warner Bros. Records with whom she's working on her seventh studio album.

Photos

Ciara's Pregnancy Style

Though she's been tight-lipped about it, she did tell Harper's Bazaar, "I want to make the world dance."

And we wouldn't expect anything less because that's truly what she's always done.

In fact, as we ring in her 32nd birthday today, we're celebrating some of her most badass dance moments throughout the history of her career. From busting out that now-famous Matrix move in "Goodies" to giving us all the #goals in "Ride" to getting groovy even while pregnant, it doesn't matter when or where, Ciara's capable of breaking out some seriously fierce moves.

See for yourself by watching eight of her most epic dance moments in the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ciara , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.