John Mayer Marks One Year of Sobriety With Personal Message to Fans

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Stella Maxwell

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meadow Walker, Paul Walker, Facebook

Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Settles With Porsche in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Lady Gaga

This Lady Gaga Wax Figure Is Going Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

John Mayer

Scott Roth/Invision/AP

John Mayer is opening up about his drinking habits.  

On Tuesday morning, the Grammy winner took to Twitter with a personal announcement to his fans and followers.

As it turns out, the man behind hit singles like "Gravity," "Your Body Is a Wonderland" and "Daughters" hasn't had a drink in 365 days.

"One year ago today, I decided to give drinking a break," John shared with his 1.2 million followers. "A very personal thing for everyone. For me, a constant return on investment."

He added, "I post this because I want people to know that 'that's enough for now' is on the menu, so to speak."

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Before you think John's lifestyle choice has made his life a bit less exciting, you couldn't be more wrong.

Before and after turning 40 earlier this month, the performer has traveled around the world to perform in sold-out arenas. And in a recent interview with GQ Style, John explained why he's so fulfilled with the life around him.

"The reason I'm so happy now is because a lot of expectation that I had for myself was probably a little bit unnecessary. I have a perfect image of ambition and reward for my life right now," he explained to the publication. "I know what to expect, I know how much I should be asking for when I knock on the door, and I get it."

John continued, "I really write down on a piece of paper what I want out of life and what I want out of work and what I want out of 'fame'—and I have all the stuff I want."

Looking ahead, the singer's band Dead & Company just announced several fall performances.

As for New Year's Eve, John will join Dave Chappelle for a special "Controlled Danger" show at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Mayer , Health , Twitter , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.