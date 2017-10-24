Carson Daly has experienced another heartbreaking loss in his family.

The Voice and Today show host revealed on Instagram Tuesday afternoon that his step-father Richard Caruso has died after battling bone cancer.

"Pops passed away today with absolute dignity & pride. The greatest man we ever knew. Our hero," Carson wrote on Instagram. "He exemplified great faith, loyalty to family & hard work. He provided us all with so much. We're grateful."

He continued, "His legacy lives on in all of us & anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. He's reunited with mom now. Our faith remains strong. Thanks for your continued thoughts and prayers."

When the news was announced, several Today colleagues and friends expressed their well wishes on social media.