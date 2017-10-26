Its getting hot in herre!

In between major drama, these ladies still have the time to party it up VIP style at concerts all over the country. Shantel Jackson invited a few of the ladies to see her man Nelly perform in St. Louis and they partied hard.

"When I was growing up, Nelly was the one," Alycia Bella shared. "We all needed the band-aid under our eyes and the Air Force 1s, the grills."