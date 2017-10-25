The iconic pronouncement at the top of the album's first single, "Gimme More," may have become not only the thesis statement for that era in her career, but the defining quote of the last ten years of her life, but it was another pronouncement on another single that came first in the creation of the album.

It's been a while / I know I shouldn't have kept you waiting / But I'm here now.

So begins "Break the Ice," the fourth track on the album (and its eventual third single). Co-written by Keri Hilson and Nate "Danja" Hills, among others, it was the first track Spears would work on with Hills as a producer. It would also mark the first time Hills had produced anything on his own, having begun his career working in tandem with Timbaland on Nelly Furtado and Spears' ex Justin Timberlake's recent output.

"My first meeting with her was before a lot of the craziness happened. It was in Vegas, I believe, the first time we wrote and we did the record 'Break the Ice,'" Hills tells E! News. "But the first time, she was just open-minded about whatever or however the sessions were going to go. There was no set direction or anything. She was just very free-spirited. 'This sounds cool, that sounds cool. Let's go with it.' Very light-hearted and happy and fun."

Spears would work with Hills on a total five tracks for the standard version of Blackout, including the album's first single, "Gimme More." With its electropop sound and subversive lyrics about Spears' life in the limelight, the song would come to be the most synonymous with this era in her life, often liked to a disastrous VMAs performance in September of that year. And it was a track that Hills recalls Spears loving from the jump.