Thor: Ragnarok Will Feature Marvel's First LGBTQI Character in a Movie

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Stella Maxwell

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meadow Walker, Paul Walker, Facebook

Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Settles With Porsche in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

John Mayer

John Mayer Marks One Year of Sobriety With Personal Message to Fans

Thor: Ragnarok, Tessa Thompson

Marvel

It's confirmed!

As fans prepare for the cinematic debut of Thor: Ragnarok in early November, they will also be meeting the character Valkyrie for the first time on the big screen. As the silver lining, she is also the first LGBTQI superhero character to be included in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. 

The actress behind the superhero, Tessa Thompson, confirmed the news to fans on Twitter. "She's bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play!" she retorted at one critic. 

"Val is Bi in the comics & I was faithful to that in her depiction," she elaborated in a later tweet. "But her sexuality isn't explicitly addressed in Thor: Ragnarok."

Photos

60 Actors You Forgot Appeared in Marvel Movies

Thor: Ragnarok, Tessa Thompson

Marvel

Judging by Thompson's overall outlook on taking roles and the history of the comic book character, Valkyrie is bound to be a total cinematic badass. As she told Elle, "The one-dimensional girlfriend or the sassy black friend—those weren't going to work for me."

"Just to be the girlfriend or the wife…to not have your own agency is something that I just can't relate to because I don't see it in my life," she later told E!'s Zuri Hall.  

While it's just a matter of days until Valkyrie makes her debut and Avengers: Infinity War is already in the works, Thompson also has her heart set on an all-female Marvel film. As she confirmed to Hall, she already approached Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to make her case. 

"I walked up to Kevin Feige with Black Widow Scarlett Johansson and with the Scarlet Witch [Elizabeth Olsen]," she said. "But, Brie Larson is now in the Marvel Universe. I mean, Angela Bassett is. I kind of want a movie like—it's everybody."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Marvel , Thor , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.