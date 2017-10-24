It's confirmed!

As fans prepare for the cinematic debut of Thor: Ragnarok in early November, they will also be meeting the character Valkyrie for the first time on the big screen. As the silver lining, she is also the first LGBTQI superhero character to be included in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

The actress behind the superhero, Tessa Thompson, confirmed the news to fans on Twitter. "She's bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play!" she retorted at one critic.

"Val is Bi in the comics & I was faithful to that in her depiction," she elaborated in a later tweet. "But her sexuality isn't explicitly addressed in Thor: Ragnarok."