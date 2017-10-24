Demi Lovato Was Honored at the InStyle Awards and Had An Epic Reunion With Selena Gomez

Back together again?

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have had a somewhat rocky relationship over the last decade, much of which has played out very publicly. However, the two were spotted on Monday evening at the InStyle Awards where Demi was being honored. 

Although they spent only enough time with each other to snap a quick picture, fans are going wild hoping that the duo are besties again. As always with this pair, only time will tell! What other old pal did Demi reunite with at the event? 

Watch the video above to see the rest of the great moments from the InStyle Awards! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

