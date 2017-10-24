Yolanda Hadid and David Foster Are Officially Divorced

After being married to Foster for four years, Hadid filed for divorce in November 2015.

Two weeks later, the two announced they were calling it quits in a joint statement.

"Sadly we have decided to go our separate ways," the statement read. "We've shared nine beautiful and joyous years together and during that time we experienced love, friendship, and the inevitable challenges that come with managing a marriage, careers, blended families and health issues."

They added, "We are grateful for the years we've spent together and believe wholeheartedly that we did our best. I hope that we can pave the road ahead of us with all we've learned and with the love and respect we will always have for one another."

But when Bravo host Andy Cohen asked Hadid if she felt "blindsided" by the divorce during a Real Housewives reunion, Hadid said she did.

"Yeah," she admitted. "I didn't think that was the end of the road. I would have hoped to wait until I got 100 percent well where I could really start dealing with all of the issues that we had in the marriage."

Still, she told the host that it was a decision they came to together.