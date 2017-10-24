Drake Rang in His 31st Birthday With a "Re-Bar Mitzvah"

Drake's 31st birthday party may be the best he's ever had. 

In honor of his newest milestone, the rapper rang in his special day in Bar Mitzvah style. After dining at Catch, he and his celebrity guests met up at Poppy in Los Angeles on Monday night to toast to the star's birthday at midnight—and it was A-list all the way. There was no shortage of famous faces at the bash with Leonardo DiCaprioTobey Maguire, Jamie FoxxKelly RowlandHailey Baldwin,  Lamar Odom and more all there to honor Drizzy. 

Drake turned back the clock somewhat considering the theme was a sporty "Re-Bar Mitzvah." According to a source, the theme was inspired by Drake's age, which, if you reverse it, is 13—the age in which a Jewish teen celebrates his Bar Mitzvah. It's probably safe to say his teenage self would have totally dug this soirée. 

Unlike when he was 13, Champagne Papi was able to raise a glass with the help of a parade of 31 Perrier-Jouët Belle Epopque Rose and Virginia Black bottles paired with a band and dozens of sparklers. As a source noted, Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, performed several songs dedicated to "his successful son that he is so proud of."

The bash was far from boring. According to an insider, there were dancers dressed as cheerleaders, sports-themed arcade games, a basketball photo booth, Dippin' Dots ice cream and custom pizza boxes with Drake's picture and the label, "Papi's Pizzeria."

 There was no mistaking who's party it was, either, as two "Papi" signs lit up the entry and the main bar area above the DJ booth. Meanwhile, attendees drank from red plastic cups that had "Aubrey's Re-Bar Mitzvah" printed across them, a reference to the Grammy winner's real name. Meanwhile, baby photos of the superstar were displayed around the club for guests to see. 

Drake clearly had fun with his big night, playing DJ, MC and bartender at times and mingling with his beloved guests. 

Of course, there would be no birthday party without a serenade. Before the event wrapped around 2:30 a.m., attendees raised their red cups to Drake and sang him "Happy Birthday." If you're wondering whether the rapper enjoyed himself, we think his wide grin said it all. 

Check out the video above to see Drake in all his birthday glory!

—Reporting by Kendall Fisher and Amanda Williams

