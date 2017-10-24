Why You'll Never Catch Kate Middleton Wearing Red Nail Polish

Kate Middleton is known for for chocolate brown tresses and her classically chic style, but there's one thing she's not known for—her nail polish. That's because she doesn't wear any. Who knew?!

That's right, the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge isn't going to be hopping on any nail art trends, chrome claws or cat-eye talons because the pregnant mom of two goes completely bare when it comes to her hands.

According to Marie Claire, Middleton has only been photographed once with a manicure and that was on the day 24 million people watched her as she wed Prince William, which was also the day she wore Essie's pale pink Allure.