Guy Oseary and Michelle Alves may be throwing one of the most star-studded vow renewals of all time.

The talent manager—who works with celebs like Madonna and U2—and the Brazilian model tied the knot again today in Rio de Janeiro, according to social media posts from guests. The vow renewals come 11 years after they first said "I do" in 2006.

Oseary confirmed the festivities himself, writing on Instagram, "Today is a special day in my life.. My marriage to my Brazilian princess.. A new and exciting chapter begins in just a few hours.. RIO-October 24-2017 #Luckyguy #LOVE #Family #ONE"

We're told the couple rented out the entire Hotel Fasano Rio de Janeiro, which was needed for their massive, celebrity-filled guest that included stars like Ashton Kutcher, Dakota Johnson, Sacha Baron Cohen, Soleil Moon Frye, Chris Rock, Matthew McConuaghey, David Arquette, Owen Wilson, Madonna and many more.