Khloe Kardashian Taking Her Driver's License Photo With a Full Lighting Crew Is the Definition of Extra

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Shanina Shaik

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian West's Sponsored Instagram Shoot

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Bella Thorne

Kim Kardashian Says Scott Disick "Looked So Desperate" Going to Cannes With Bella Thorne to Try & "One-Up" Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian, DMV, KUWTK 1405

E!

No bad DMV pics for Khloe Kardashian!

There was major drama between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick on last night's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but we cannot stop thinking about how extra Khloe's driver's license photo was!

"I finally get to change my last name back to Kardashian," Khloe said at the DMV with BFF Malika Haqq and KUWTK lighting director Landon Hosto, who was on hand to ensure Khloe's DMV photo turned out perfectly glam.

"Landon, what do you think?" she asked. "I think you stay right there, I'll throw the [lighting] ring around the lens," Landon said before holding up a massive light that made KoKo positively glowing.

Photos

Random Facts About the Kardashians

Let's just say the photo shoot turned out perfectly because Khloe ended up looking gorgeous! "Ladies and gentlemen, we have a good I.D.!" Malika said.

LOL!

Khloe Kardashian, DMV, KUWTK 1405

E!

Khloe enlisted the help of KUWTK lighting director Landon to help her snap the perfect driver's license photo.

Khloe Kardashian, DMV, KUWTK 1405

E!

Khloe is determined to avoid getting the typically terrible DMV pic.

Khloe Kardashian, DMV, KUWTK 1405

E!

BFF Malika is also there to help Khloe primp.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, DMV, KUWTK 1405

E!

Khloe gets ready in front of the green backdrop with everything in place.

Khloe Kardashian, DMV, KUWTK 1405

E!

Say "cheese!"

Khloe Kardashian, DMV, KUWTK 1405

E!

Look how perfect her pic turned out! Major success.

Article continues below

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Malika Haqq , Kardashian News , Top Stories , VG
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.