No, Freddy Krueger Isn't Creeping Up Behind Kylie Jenner in This Snapchat Pic

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Upton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Asiah Collins, The Platinum Life 103

Nazanin Mandi and Asiah Collins Sweat Out the Toxins Before a Big Photoshoot on The Platinum Life

Kitti Jones, R. Kelly

R. Kelly's Ex-Girfriend Kitti Jones Accuses Him of Years of Alleged Abuse, Sexual Coercion and Punishment

Kylie Jenner, Freddy Krueger Shadow

Snapchat

Kylie Jenner's fans and followers had a bit of a freak out earlier this week.

The lip kit mogul was sharing a Snapchat video of her "purse closet" when a suspicious figure crept in behind her. Fans immediately started noting the figure looked eerily similar to Freddy Krueger as they could see what looked to be a wide-brimmed hat similar to what the villain wears in Nightmare on Elm Street. Not to mention, the apparition comes and goes immediately—almost like a ghost—and it is Halloween time...

"Was I the only one spooked by Freddy Krueger in the back of @KylieJenner snap?" one fan wrote, while another got a little more animated, asking, "IS THAT FREDDIE KRUGER IN YO HOUSE???!?!?"

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2017

Well, it looks like all the horror movies we've been watching in preparation for Halloween have gone to our heads...Kylie took to Twitter to debunk the rumors.

"You guys it's @harryhudson," she tweeted with a crying-face emoji.

We've got to admit: There was something eerily intriguing about the idea of a horror movie character sneaking up on Kylie in her purse closet, but we're certainly glad it was just her bestie.

Sorry, Harry!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Snapchat , Kardashian News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.