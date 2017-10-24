Fiona the Hippo Adorably Photobombs Marriage Proposal

These are pretty much the cutest photos ever.

In early October, Hayley Roll and her boyfriend Nick Kelble took a trip to the Cincinnati Zoo. While there, Kelble got down on one knee and proposed to Roll! This moment was made even more exciting when Fiona the hippo decided to adorably photobomb the couple's proposal.

"Nick and I had been long distance for a while when we first started dating," Roll tells E! News exclusively. "Fiona was something we could talk about and obsess over together. We always kept up with her and still adore her. When we went to the zoo that day, it was pouring rain and we hardly saw any of the other animals. We just really wanted to meet Fiona for the first time!"