Jack Pearson is celebrating.

Though his character is unfortunately no longer with us on This Is Us, at least in the present-day timeline, Milo Ventimiglia was ready to gush over last week's big reveal: Kate (Chrissy Metz) is pregnant! While she's yet to share the good news with her fiancé, Ventimiglia dished to E! News' Zuri Hall at GLSEN's Respect Awards over the weekend about how Toby (Chris Sullivan) will react on the NBC hit's all-new episode, airing tonight.

"I think Toby's going to be awesome with it. I mean, Toby's awesome," Ventimiglia told us. "Chris Sullivan...he's such a boisterous man, an excited man, I mean and Toby's character is so full of heart. It just makes me sad that Jack never got to meet Toby, But I think it's going to be pretty fun when he celebrates it."