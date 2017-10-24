Star Jones Is Engaged to Boyfriend Ricardo Lugo

Perfect night @gabriellesangels #AngelBall together.

A post shared by starjonesesq (@starjonesesq) on

Star Jones said yes!

The journalist and former View co-host is engaged to boyfriend Ricardo Lugo, a source confirms to E! News. Jones and Lugo have been together since 2016 and the couple often posts cute photos together on social media.

On Monday, the couple attended the Angel Ball in New York City and posted a sweet selfie from the event. "Perfect night @gabriellesangels #AngelBall together," Jones captioned the photo.

Talking about her fiancé on Monday at the event, Jones told Us Weekly, "He's wonderful. I'm happy and that's all anybody outside of my family needs to know."

This will be the second marriage for Jones. The 55-year-old tied the knot with investment banker Al Reynolds in April 2004. The couple announced their split in March 2008 after almost four years of marriage.

Back in August, Jones shared a photo with Lugo and Lugo's son Jake. "Yeah! Watching the #totaleclipse with family in the #hamptons! @ricardolugochicago & Jake had a great moment. Jake made our #eclipse glasses as a family project. #smartkid #soproud #bonusmom," she wrote.

Congratulations to the couple!

