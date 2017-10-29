(Warning, spoilers ahead for Stranger Things season two, which premiered on Friday, October 27.)

"I'm a fighter."

When Stranger Things debuted in 2016, it was clear that the breakout character was Eleven, played with a quiet intensity by a then 11-year-old Millie Bobby Brown. Though she barely spoke, you felt yourself leaning in whenever the psychokinetic pre-teen appeared on-screen. And in season two, Eleven came of age before our eyes, and it was a journey we really needed right now.

This is the story of a girl who took back control of her life from a man intent on controlling her for his own personal gain. That story could not be any timelier, given the entertainment industry's recent scandal involving the many sexual assault allegations against mega-producer Harvey Weinstein, and the domino effect of women coming forward with their own stories over the years.