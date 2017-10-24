Kourtney Kardashian Jokes She's Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Xxplosive / Splash News
There's been a lot of rumors that more than one sister in the Kardashian family is pregnant.
In September, several outlets reported that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first baby with Travis Scott, and multiple sources told E! News that Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson. Kim Kardashianalso confirmed that she and Kanye West are expect their third child via surrogate. Imagine future family Christmas cards!
Always the jokester, oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian reportedly told Grazia that she was with child, too. "I'm pregnant," she reportedly told the magazine.
But don't expect this mother of three to become a mother of four anytime soon. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star insisted that she was only kidding.
Kourtney further clarified her comments in a tweet.
Even if Kourtney was pregnant (which, again, she isn't) the reality star probably wouldn't film the birth of another baby. When asked if she regretted sharing any aspect of her life on TV, she said, "The first thing that comes to mind is sharing the birth of my kids on the show. But you live and learn. If I started to think of regrets, I would probably go crazy."
Kourtney even said that a woman approached her and told her she watched the Kardashian sister give birth in a birthing class to prove that "it could be beautiful and calm and not people screaming at the top of their lungs and feeling, so like frantic."
The reality star is already a mother to three kids: Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2. She shares these children with Scott Disick; although the parents are no longer together. Kourtney is dating model Younes Bendjima and Disick has been romantically linked to Sofia Richie.
Check out this week's Grazia to see the full interview.