Mark Ballas and Lindsey Stirling were perfect for Dancing With the Stars' A Night at the Movie episode.

The Dancing duo received a 40—yes, four 10s from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and guest Shania Twain—for their Argentine tango to "Human" by Sevadliza. In fact, Bruno deemed the dance the best one of season 25 yet.

"It's a huge compliment, an honor...We really put in time," Mark said about the sci-fi themed dance. In fact, he's "had this idea since the beginning of the season started" and it happened to fit perfectly with the sci-fi movie theme.