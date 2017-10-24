Stephen Colbert didn't hold back in his segment about Bill O'Reilly.

During Monday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the host slammed the "former Fox News pundit and scrotum who wished to be a real boy" for the $32 million settlement The New York Times reported O'Reilly reached in January.

According to The New York Times, the multi-million dollar agreement settled sexual harassment allegations raised by former Fox News legal analyst Lis Wiehl, including "repeated harassment, a nonconsensual sexual relationship and the sending of gay pornography and other sexually explicit material to her."

Colbert quipped that the settlement was "exactly the sort of thing you do when you're innocent." He also pointed out that Wiehl frequently appeared on a segment called "Is It Legal" on The O'Reilly Factor. In response to the ironic segment name, Colbert said, "And the answer for $32 million: Survey says no it is not. Thanks for playing. Security will see you out."