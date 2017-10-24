Watch Ellen DeGeneres Scare Sam Smith Twice in Under a Minute

Sam Smith ain't afraid of no ghosts—or so he thought.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, the "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer revealed he lives in a haunted house in Hampstead. "I feel like I'm quite in touch with this stuff. I think there are ghosts everywhere. But my house is like 300 years old; it used to be a school. And I just hear crazy, crazy stuff. My sister, at night, she feels like someone's staring at her when she sleeps. It's weird. But I feel quite friendly with them. I have a good relationship with the ghosts. Sometimes at night I get up and I'm just like, 'Leave me alone.' And they do!" he insisted. "I feel like [they'll listen] if you just talk to them, like, 'Please! I just need to sleep!'"

Ellen DeGeneres asked, "Nothing like that scares you at all?" As a person in a ghost costume crept up behind Smith, DeGeneres continued to prod her guest. "You're in a house and there's somebody right next to you, staring at you, and nothing in you is frightened?" she asked Smith.

"Not really," the 25-year-old singer replied. But just seconds later, he yelped after he was ambushed by a staff member dressed in a ghost costume. "Oh, God!" he yelled. "Oh, my God!"

Read

Everything We Know About Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn's Romance

Sam Smith, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

After Smith regained is composure, he admitted he'd anticipated DeGeneres might prank him during the show. "I thought it was going to come out of this," he said, pointing to her coffee table. "I was waiting for it to come out of this." Just then, another person did jump out and scare him. "F--k! Oh, my God! My heart!" Smith shouted. "I am not singing again! Oh, my God!"

During the interview, Smith confirmed he's no longer single, "which is crazy." Though he didn't mention his boyfriend Brandon Flynn by name, he admitted, "It's weird bringing out an album and not being single, 'cause when I brought [my debut album] In the Lonely Hour, I was so lonely. But now I'm singing songs about another guy, and I'm quite happy, so it's quite weird."

Smith's sophomore album, The Thrill of It All, is out Nov. 3.

