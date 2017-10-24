Watch Ellen DeGeneres Scare Sam Smith Twice in Under a Minute

Sam Smith ain't afraid of no ghosts—or so he thought.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, the "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer revealed he lives in a haunted house in Hampstead. "I feel like I'm quite in touch with this stuff. I think there are ghosts everywhere. But my house is like 300 years old; it used to be a school. And I just hear crazy, crazy stuff. My sister, at night, she feels like someone's staring at her when she sleeps. It's weird. But I feel quite friendly with them. I have a good relationship with the ghosts. Sometimes at night I get up and I'm just like, 'Leave me alone.' And they do!" he insisted. "I feel like [they'll listen] if you just talk to them, like, 'Please! I just need to sleep!'"

Ellen DeGeneres asked, "Nothing like that scares you at all?" As a person in a ghost costume crept up behind Smith, DeGeneres continued to prod her guest. "You're in a house and there's somebody right next to you, staring at you, and nothing in you is frightened?" she asked Smith.

"Not really," the 25-year-old singer replied. But just seconds later, he yelped after he was ambushed by a staff member dressed in a ghost costume. "Oh, God!" he yelled. "Oh, my God!"