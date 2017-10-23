Billy Joel is ready to go back to that newborn state of mind!
The "Piano Man" singer and wife Alexis Joel have welcomed their second child together, People reports.
"Sunday night, Billy and Alexis Joel welcomed Remy Anne into their family," his rep shared with the publication. "Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled."
The proud dad also posed with his youngest daughter from the hospital room where baby Remy was seen wearing a pink onesie. Awww!
Billy's oldest daughter Alexa Ray Joel, who he welcomed with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, was in the delivery room to support Alexis as she gave birth.
Today's exciting news comes less than a week after news broke that Billy and Alexis were in fact expecting.
The singer was able to keep the pregnancy news a secret until he broke the news when introducing his expectant wife during an interview with The Belfast Telegraph.
"This one is pretty good," he told the outlet. "She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will." A-ha!
Congratulations to the couple on their growing family.