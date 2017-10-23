Billy Joel is ready to go back to that newborn state of mind!

The "Piano Man" singer and wife Alexis Joel have welcomed their second child together, People reports.

"Sunday night, Billy and Alexis Joel welcomed Remy Anne into their family," his rep shared with the publication. "Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled."

The proud dad also posed with his youngest daughter from the hospital room where baby Remy was seen wearing a pink onesie. Awww!

Billy's oldest daughter Alexa Ray Joel, who he welcomed with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, was in the delivery room to support Alexis as she gave birth.