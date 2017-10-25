Nikki Bella and John Cena Get Engaged and Brie Bella Gives Birth to Birdie Joe Danielson on Total Bellas Season Finale

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mandy Moore, Decade Style

How Mandy Moore Met and Fell in Love With Her Fiancé Taylor Goldsmith on Instagram

Nikki Bella, Total Divas, Wedding Dress

Total Divas First Look! Nikki Bella Tries on Wedding Dresses, Maryse "Freaking Out" Over Pregnancy & Brie's Comeback!

Let's get ready to rumbbbllleee! 

On the season finale of Total Bellas, it's the moment we've all been waiting for. John Cena finally pops the question to Nikki Bella, and of course, she says yes! 

After the pair beat out The Miz and Maryse during WrestleMania 33, John got to the main event. "I have been waiting so long to ask you this," John tells Nikki before getting down on one knee. "Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, will you marry me?" It's okay—we're crying too! 

Watch

Nikki Bella Fears the End of Her Wrestling Career

John Cena, Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 208

E!

As if your tear ducts weren't already exhausted, we finally got to meet Birdie Joe Danielson! After a long season of tough decisions and major triumphs, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan finally welcomed their bundle of joy. 

While the couple originally planned to have a natural birth at home, Birdie's late arrival called for a hospital birth. As it turned out, Brie ended up needing a C-section. At the end of the day, the couple got exactly what they wanted—a happy, healthy little girl. 

See everything that happened on the season two finale episode in the recap video above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , John Cena , Daniel Bryan , WWE , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.