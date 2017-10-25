Let's get ready to rumbbbllleee!

On the season finale of Total Bellas, it's the moment we've all been waiting for. John Cena finally pops the question to Nikki Bella, and of course, she says yes!

After the pair beat out The Miz and Maryse during WrestleMania 33, John got to the main event. "I have been waiting so long to ask you this," John tells Nikki before getting down on one knee. "Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, will you marry me?" It's okay—we're crying too!