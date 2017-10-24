Tinsley Mortimer is back on the market.

The Real Housewives of New York City star and boyfriend Scott Kluth have broken up, a source tells E! News.

"The long distance just became really difficult. Tinsley is focused on reestablishing her life in New York," the source explains. "They had a lot of fun, and who's to say if it's definitely over for good? I could see them getting back together at some point."

Page Six TV first reported news of the breakup Monday. "Tinsley thinks Scott is a great guy...it was too much too soon," a source shared with the show. "Long-distance relationships are never easy. They remain friendly and Tinsley hasn't closed the door to a possible reconciliation in the future."

Bravo viewers witnessed the pair first meet on a blind date set up fellow Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill.

As you likely could have guessed, sparks immediately flew and the pair spent much of the season together. When asked on the reunion show by Andy Cohen if she found the one, Tinsley responded: "Yes, definitely."