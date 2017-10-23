Happy Birthday Ryan Gosling Reynolds!

The actor turned 41 on Monday and his wife took to Instagram to hilariously celebrate the occasion. "Happy Birthday, baby," Lively wrote alongside a pic of Ryan Gosling and a cropped out Reynolds at the Critics' Choice Awards in 2016.

Lively is getting revenge on her husband for his birthday tribute to her back in August. For his post, Reynolds cropped Lively out of a picture of the couple at the 2014 Met Gala. "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," he captioned the pic.