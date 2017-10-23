Blake Lively Gets Revenge on Husband Ryan Reynolds With Hilarious Ryan Gosling Birthday Tribute

Happy Birthday, baby.

Happy Birthday Ryan Gosling Reynolds!

The actor turned 41 on Monday and his wife took to Instagram to hilariously celebrate the occasion. "Happy Birthday, baby," Lively wrote alongside a pic of Ryan Gosling and a cropped out Reynolds at the Critics' Choice Awards in 2016.

Lively is getting revenge on her husband for his birthday tribute to her back in August. For his post, Reynolds cropped Lively out of a picture of the couple at the 2014 Met Gala. "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," he captioned the pic.

Read

Ryan Reynolds Playfully Trolls Blake Lively on Her 30th Birthday

Earlier this morning, Reynolds shared how his birthday was going with his Twitter followers.

"My kids tried to surprise me for my birthday this morning," he wrote. "I totally heard them coming and snuck out to start a new life somewhere else."

LOL! Happy birthday, Ryan Reynolds! And well played, Lively.

