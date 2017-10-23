11 Finds From Drew Barrymore's Amazon Fashion Collection

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Courtesy Dear Drew Collection

Drew Barrymore now has the power of Prime.

In a rather low-key roll-out, Amazon Fashion announced the launch of the A-lister's first-ever clothing and lifestyle brand, Dear Drew, today. Now, just as efficiently as you get your books, cleaning tools and random electronics, you can purchase apparel, intimates, jewelry and accessories—priced between $28 and $248—with the Santa Clarita Diet star's stamp of approval.

"We're delighted to be teaming up with Drew Barrymore to debut her new brand on Amazon Fashion," said Amazon Fashion Director, Kate Dimmock. "Drew's impressive career and creative energy is an inspiration, and we're thrilled to be able to offer our customers a collection that embodies her free-spirited style."

Expect casual, feminine pieces with an edgy quirk that you'd see the star wearing on the street. flowy red midi-skirt, gold statement earrings, a matching chain cuff bracelet, clutches featuring heart closures and empowering statements…the list goes on. Dear Drew also offers up ionic ceramic hair dryers, luggage and other goods that make other celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Simpson and the Kardashians lifestyle moguls.

Between Dear Drew and the star's Flower Beauty line, available at Walmart, fans can live their best Drew-inspired life—at a fraction of the cost of her actual life. Even if you don't follow the actress, there's something below you might like. Keep scrolling for our 11 favorite products from Drew's newest collection.

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Courtesy Dear Drew Collection

Skirting the Line

Women's Bleecker Street Pleated Skirt, $128

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Courtesy Dear Drew Collection

Monet's Metallic

Women's Lexington Ave Pleated Metallic Skirt, $108

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Courtesy Dear Drew Collection

Keeping it Clutch

Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore Date Night Clutch, $95

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Courtesy Dear Drew Collection

LBD of Your Dreams

Women's Fifth Ave Tulip Dress, $108

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Courtesy Dear Drew Collection

Simply Stated

Greenwich Village Bracelet, $68

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Courtesy Dear Drew Collection

Lovely

Women's Love Letter Long Skinny Scarf, $38

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Courtesy Dear Drew Collection

Collared and Cuffed

Women's Canal St Dress, $248

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Courtesy Dear Drew Collection

Blush Pink

You are Powerful Ionic Ceramic Dryer, $167.64

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Courtesy Dear Drew Collection

Silky Smooth

Manhattan Nights Silk Bralette, $88

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Courtesy Dear Drew Collection

School Girl Chic

Broadway Tie Neck Color Block Blouse, $68

ESC: Drew Barrymore

Courtesy Dear Drew Collection

Charmed

West Village Brooch and Pin, $68

Adding to cart just got easier. 

