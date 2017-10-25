Watch out for the Ravishing Russian!

After years of working as a manager and standing ringside supporting her husband, Total Divas star Lana is ready to take center stage and compete in the women's division. In the upcoming seventh season of the show, fans will see her start from the bottom as she embarks on the tough journey to becoming an in-ring competitor.

"My whole life, since I've been a little girl, I've watched wrestling and I've always wanted to wrestle," she tells E! News exclusively. "I just never thought that I was good enough to do that. I never thought I had the talent to be a professional wrestler. But I don't want to just hold a microphone and be someone's manager. I want to get in that ring and fight and compete. There's nothing in the entire world that has that adrenaline rush."