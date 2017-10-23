Janet Jackson Not Joining Justin Timberlake at the 2018 Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake may be bringing sexy back to the 2018 Super Bowl stage, but he won't be bringing Janet Jackson with him.
On the heels of Sunday's confirmation that the 10-time Grammy winner will be next year's Super Bowl halftime show headliner, questions have swirled about whether he would use the performance to reunite with Jackson, more than a decade after her accidental wardrobe malfunction during their controversial 2004 halftime show.
According to two sources, the answer is no. While one insider said she is not planning on performing at the Super Bowl, another added that she has time conflicts due to her tour scheduling.
Wherever Jackson will be on February 4, though, she'll be rooting Timberlake on. "She is happy to hear JT is performing and thinks he will be great as always!" one source noted. "She wishes him a great performance. They had some great memories."
AP Photo/David Phillip, file
As for what he plans to do for his halftime set, a second source told E! News it will be "classic JT."
"Justin will be playing his old stuff during his Super Bowl performance. He plans to perform the 'classic JT stuff,'" the insider explained. "Justin's team has really been pushing to lock in this deal and he's very excited for the opportunity."
Meanwhile, don't expect another wardrobe malfunction. "That won't happen this time," the singer said during an interview with Sunday Night Football.
However, we should all plan on getting our groove on. As he told Football Night in America host Mike Tirico, "What I really want to do is take the opportunity to put together a performance that feels like it unifies. I feel like that would be the ultimate accomplishment, and then the icing on the cake is at some point, within that 12 minutes, that everybody is shaking their booty."
Superbowl LII will be taking place on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn. Let the countdown begin!
