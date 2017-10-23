Inside Kelsea Ballerini's Intimate Nashville Bridal Shower

Kelsea Ballerini's bridal shower was country strong!
Over the weekend, the 24-year-old country girl had a little help from her friends and family at her bridal shower to celebrate her impending nuptials to country star Morgan Evans. Kelsea's rep confirmed to E! News that the intimate shower was held in Nashville on Saturday with her friends and family by the bride-to-be's side.
The singer took to her Instagram on Sunday to post a slew of photos from the event and wrote, "Celebrated love today. My heart is so full it’s going to bust."
The colorful event boasted dozens of yellow, white and gold and rose gold balloons. Ballerini was pictured wearing a a white dress and floral wreath. She posed with her famous pal Hilary Scott of Lady Antebellum, who is currently pregnant with twins. The "Legends" singer shared an image kissing the singer's stomach.
The fun-filled event took place in Music City and featured some traditional bridal shower games like making a wedding dress out of toilet paper. Her squad definitely pulled an unusual move at the bash, after posing for a slew of photos with her squad, the singer and her squad all jumped into the pool. Anything for a good Insta!
Kelsea Ballerini / Instagram
The singer, who got engaged last Christmas, previously told E! News that she was going for non-traditional vibe for her big day and planned on having not one, but three looks for the nuptials.
"The whole wedding will be pretty untraditional so I think that having a long, white dress is the only traditional part we will have."
Check out the rest of the bridal event...
Blythe Thomas
The intimate group posed together and flashed their mega-watt smiles for the camera.
Blythe Thomas
Posing with rose-gold balloons, the gals couldn't help but smile in Nashville.
Blythe Thomas
Kelsea was all about showing love to the people in her life at her pre-wedding bash.
Blythe Thomas
Kelsea posed with the Lady Antebellum singer, who is currently pregnant with twins.
Blythe Thomas
The squad got in line to pose with the lady of the hour.
Blythe Thomas
The group of friends played the classic wedding game of dressing a bride in a toilet paper gown.
Blythe Thomas
Kelsea and her gal pals were photographed with a slew of colorful balloons.
Blythe Thomas
Just like Kelsea on her wedding day, her fun-loving friends jumped in feet first!
Blythe Thomas
They made the bridal shower a pool party!
