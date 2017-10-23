Inside Kelsea Ballerini's Intimate Nashville Bridal Shower

Kelsea Ballerini's bridal shower was country strong!

Over the weekend, the 24-year-old country girl had a little help from her friends and family at her bridal shower to celebrate her impending nuptials to country star Morgan Evans. Kelsea's rep confirmed to E! News that the intimate shower was held in Nashville on Saturday with her friends and family by the bride-to-be's side.

The singer took to her Instagram on Sunday to post a slew of photos from the event and wrote, "Celebrated love today. My heart is so full it’s going to bust."

The colorful event boasted dozens of yellow, white and gold and rose gold balloons. Ballerini was pictured wearing a a white dress and floral wreath. She posed with her famous pal Hilary Scott of Lady Antebellum, who is currently pregnant with twins. The "Legends" singer shared an image kissing the singer's stomach.

The fun-filled event took place in Music City and featured some traditional bridal shower games like making a wedding dress out of toilet paper. Her squad definitely pulled an unusual move at the bash, after posing for a slew of photos with her squad, the singer and her squad all jumped into the pool. Anything for a good Insta!