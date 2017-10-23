Samantha Jones may have considered her Sex and the City gal pals her "soulmates," but in real life, Kim Cattrallis telling the hard truth: they were not friends.

While she may have played one of the four cosmopolitan-sipping best gal pals on the HBO hit show, according to Cattrall, that was acting. "We've never been friends," she told Piers Morgan of her co-stars during a sit-down interview for the ITV series, Life Stories. "We‘ve been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal."

According to the Golden Globe winner, their lives veered apart once the show ended. "They all have children and I am ten years older and since specifically the series ended I have been spending most of my time outside of New York, so I don't see them," she explained. "The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over."