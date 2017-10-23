If it works for hair, why wouldn't a Kardashian-approved beauty ingredient work for skin?

In 2015, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe launched a collection of Kardashian Beauty hair-care products featuring black seed as the hero ingredient. At the time, the affordable line was already receiving acclaim for its styling tools, but the need to nourish hair back to life was still apparent. Enter: a shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner and masque jam-packed with the ingredient boasting antioxidants, vitamins and essential fatty acids like omega 6s and omega 3s.

"When I dyed my hair platinum blonde, it really took a hit. I have breakage, and I work really hard to not overstyle it," Kim told Allure in 2015, while promoting the Black Seed Oil Leave-in Conditioner Mist. "A lot of my friends that aren't in the business also feel like their hair is overworked. Everyone just wants really thick, gorgeous, healthy hair."