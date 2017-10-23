Roman Polanski Denies Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl in 1975

Roman Polanski is coming under fire once again.

A California artist named Marianne Barnard came forward earlier this month with allegations that the French-Polish film director took naked photographs of her on the beach in 1975 when she was just 10 years old.

Barnard tweeted the claim to show her support for Rose McGowan, who was one of the first women to speak out with sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

The artist also recounted the story to The Sun, explaining how her mother took her to meet the esteemed director in Malibu.