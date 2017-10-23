America, prepare for the "Kevent." Or is it a "Sophvent"?
In the above exclusive sneak peek from This Is Us' Tuesday, Oct. 24 episode, Kevin (Justin Hartley) is back on the East Coast with Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) for a hospital gala, or a Kevent as Beth has deemed it. The invite is too last minute for Beth and Randall…but what about Randall and Deja (Lyric Ross)?
"Can I come to the gala?" Deja asks her foster parents.
The question comes as a surprise for Randall and Beth, but Randall is quick with his answer—much to Beth's surprise.
"You really think she's ready to go to some swanky Manhattan charity ball?" Beth asks Randall.
Could it have something to do with a Deja crushing on Kevin? "Hey, she's a 12-year-old girl and for better or for worse, not that I think it, but your brother is smoking hot," Beth says to Randall in a scene that proves just how great Kelechi Watson and Brown's chemistry is.
Maybe the gala will be a way for Randall and Deja to bond? However, this is This Is Us…
Also in the episode, titled "Brothers," Kate (Chrissy Metz) surprises Toby (Chris Sullivan) at work. Perhaps with her bombshell news? In the past, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) takes young Randall and Kevin camping, with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) left to deal with some unexpected news.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)