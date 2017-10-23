Macklemore doesn't know if he is ready to take on the challenges that little boys pose—challenges like getting peed on.

The rapper, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, recently told E! News in an interview at CBS Radio's 5th Annual We Can Survive concert in Los Angeles about his worries about having a boy and how fatherhood has changed him.

Him and wife Tricia Davis announced they're expecting in September, and while he feels like he's "supposed to want a boy cause I already have a girl," the father is not too sure he is ready for a boy.