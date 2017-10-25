Eric Decker Gets Teary Eyed During Sydney Rae Bass' Baby Shower: "He's So Emotional!"

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lana, Nikki Bella, Total Divas, Instagram

Nikki Bella Played a Huge Role in Lana's Journey to WWE Wrestler on Total Divas: "She Kept on Encouraging Me"

WAGS LA, Autumn Ajirotutu, Sasha Gates, Instagram

WAGS LA Stars Sasha Gates and Autumn Ajirotutu Get Real About Their Broken Friendship: "People Grow Apart"

Brotherly love! 

On the season finale of Eric & Jessie, Jessie James Decker is throwing her little sister Sydney Rae Bass a baby shower and Eric Decker crashes the party. 

"Girls only!" Jessie's mom jokes before letting Eric in the house for the baby shower. "Eric loves Sydney so much," Jessie dishes about the sweet bond between her hubby and her little sis. 

Photos

Eric Decker's Hottest Shirtless Pics

Things get a little emotional for Eric! When he goes over to feel Syd's baby bump, he gets a little bit overwhelmed. "Is he getting teary eyed?" Jessie asks. "That one eye got teary eyed. Yes it did!" 

Aww! Eric definitely has a soft spot for his "little sis" Sydney. "He knows I've wanted this so badly," Sydney shares. "I've played mom and played house with you guys but now it's finally my turn to really be a mom." 

See the cute moment in the clip above! 

Watch the season finale of Eric & Jessie Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Eric And Jessie , E! Shows , Eric Decker , Jessie James Decker , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.