Jessie James Decker Fails to Convince Her Sister Sydney That She's Done Planning Her Baby Shower: "That's Your Lie Face!"

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rita Ora

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kris Jenner

OMG! Kris Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian and Debuts a Platinum Blond Hairdo

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Scott Disick

Scott Disick "Threatening" Kourtney Kardashian for Dating Again: "You Better Watch Your Back!"

Jessie James Decker has a tell!

In this preview from Wednesday's season finale of Eric & Jessie, Jessie's pregnant sister Sydney Rae Bass drops by to chat about her upcoming baby show.

"Speaking of mom, how has planning [been] going with ya'll for my shower?" Sydney asks.

"For the shower? Good!" Jessie says enthusiastically. "We have everything done."

"That's your lie face," Sydney calls her out. "It's not my lie face!" Jessie insists.

Photos

Eric Decker and Jessie James Pucker Up

"You're really bad at lying," Sydney smiles. "You do this kinda like half smirk where you're like, ‘No, like everything's done.'

"Honestly everything is done. It is," Jessie tells a skeptical Sydney, who reluctantly adds, "I believe you."

LOL! See Jessie's lie face in the clip above!

Watch the season finale of Eric & Jessie Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Jessie James Decker , Pregnancies , Babies , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.