Is Kim Kardashian's assistant Steph Shepherd on the brink of quitting?
In this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian drops a bombshell on Kim.
"How was last night? I heard you went out with Steph," Kim asks Kourtney.
"It was fun. We had a good fun night," Kourt says, adding, "But just a heads up we were talking and she was just saying she didn't know what she wanted to do in life and she feels like maybe she's in a place where like she's unfulfilled job-wise…I feel like she's just looking to like evolve."
A visibly surprised Kim replies, "I mean she does have a bigger role in designing Kimoji and doing stuff like that. But I do think it's like inappropriate for her to talk to you and not to me…I mean don't you think that's like a little bit unprofessional?"
E!
"I think we were talking about like life in general and because we were talking about it then she brought it up," Kourtney says.
"That's like a convo she should have with me," Kim says.
"Well now you have the insider info, you can have your answer all prepared," Kourtney explains. "I'm just giving you a heads up because she's probably gonna say something."
See Kim react to the bombshell news in the clip above!
