Is Kim Kardashian's assistant Steph Shepherd on the brink of quitting?

In this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian drops a bombshell on Kim.

"How was last night? I heard you went out with Steph," Kim asks Kourtney.

"It was fun. We had a good fun night," Kourt says, adding, "But just a heads up we were talking and she was just saying she didn't know what she wanted to do in life and she feels like maybe she's in a place where like she's unfulfilled job-wise…I feel like she's just looking to like evolve."

A visibly surprised Kim replies, "I mean she does have a bigger role in designing Kimoji and doing stuff like that. But I do think it's like inappropriate for her to talk to you and not to me…I mean don't you think that's like a little bit unprofessional?"