John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are engaged. The Full House and Fuller House star confirmed the news with a magical sketch of him and his fiancée at Disneyland. But this wasn't just any ordinary illustration. The amazing art was created by Paul Briggs—a legendary animator who's worked on Disney box office hits like Frozen, Big Hero 6 and Tangled.
"I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after," the Uncle Jesse character captioned the photo.
Stamos' rep also confirmed the proposal, and it looks like the actor pulled out all the stops when it came to popping the big question.
"John proposed to his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh on Sunday afternoon at Disneyland." Stamos' rep said. "He cut together a film of some of the most romantic moments in Disney and Pixar animation. The film concluded with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid encouraging John to ‘Just ask the girl.' Caitlin said yes, then John whisked her to 21 Royal where they shared the news and celebrated with their families."
21 Royal is Disney's exclusive dining experience.
Disney is a special place for Stamos and McHugh. The actor and actress have taken several trips to the park together, and they've enjoyed many of the rides.
Stamos also has a very impressive collection of Disney memorabilia. On The View, Stamos told the hosts that he had a letter D from the original Disneyland sign, which he said he won on eBay. The item was in such high demand, he said, that even Michael Jackson bid on it. He also has a giant Dumbo in his yard.
Disney fans- piece of my collection= pretty cool. Opening day map signed by Dopey - i mean Richard Nixon. #mygrumpy http://t.co/c0dTK2Ok8S— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) December 14, 2013
In addition, the 48 Hours to Live actress is known for owning her fair share of Disney costumes.
The couple has been dating since March 2016. To see their magical fairytale romance, check out the gallery.
Stamos and McHugh chat with Garry Marshall during the 2016 TV Land Icon Awards at The Barker Hanger in April 2016.
A fairly new couple at the time, Stamos and McHugh attended the Saban Community Clinic's 40th Annual Dinner Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in November 2016.
Merry Christmas! The couple spent the holidays together and McHugh shared a photo of her and Stamos' pup.
Stamos and McHugh held hands as they walked into the happiest place on Earth.
The cute couple cozied up during Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards.
The couple posed for a few pictures at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards.
Stamos and McHugh went for a stroll with their arms around each other in April.
The two lovebirds were spotted leaving the Sexy Fish restaurant in London back in May.
It looks like there was plenty of love for Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, too.
Look out, Stamos! It looks like McHugh smacked her sweetheart with a pillow during a playful fight.
During one of their many trips to Disneyland, the couple rode Splash Mountain.
Congratulations to the happy couple. We hope you live happily ever after!
