John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh's Romance Rewind: A Look Back at Their Disney-Inspired Fairytale

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Prince Harry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

David Letterman

The 7 Best Jokes From David Letterman's Mark Twain Prize Ceremony

The Walking Dead Season 8 Key Art

Why The Walking Dead Season 8 May Wind Up Upsetting Fans

Have mercy!

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are engaged. The Full House and Fuller House star confirmed the news with a magical sketch of him and his fiancée at Disneyland. But this wasn't just any ordinary illustration. The amazing art was created by Paul Briggs—a legendary animator who's worked on Disney box office hits like Frozen, Big Hero 6 and Tangled.

"I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after," the Uncle Jesse character captioned the photo.

 

I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after??

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

Stamos' rep also confirmed the proposal, and it looks like the actor pulled out all the stops when it came to popping the big question.

"John proposed to his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh on Sunday afternoon at Disneyland." Stamos' rep said. "He cut together a film of some of the most romantic moments in Disney and Pixar animation. The film concluded with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid encouraging John to ‘Just ask the girl.' Caitlin said yes, then John whisked her to 21 Royal where they shared the news and celebrated with their families."

21 Royal is Disney's exclusive dining experience.

Photos

Celebs Who Helped People Carry Out Wedding Proposals

Disney is a special place for Stamos and McHugh. The actor and actress have taken several trips to the park together, and they've enjoyed many of the rides.

Stamos also has a very impressive collection of Disney memorabilia. On The View, Stamos told the hosts that he had a letter D from the original Disneyland sign, which he said he won on eBay. The item was in such high demand, he said, that even Michael Jackson bid on it. He also has a giant Dumbo in his yard. 

In addition, the 48 Hours to Live actress is known for owning her fair share of Disney costumes.

The couple has been dating since March 2016. To see their magical fairytale romance, check out the gallery.

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh, Garry Marshall

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for TV Land

Dinner Conversation

Stamos and McHugh chat with Garry Marshall during the 2016 TV Land Icon Awards at The Barker Hanger in April 2016.

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Posing for the Camera

A fairly new couple at the time, Stamos and McHugh attended the Saban Community Clinic's 40th Annual Dinner Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in November 2016.

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh

Instagram

Happy Holidays

Merry Christmas! The couple spent the holidays together and McHugh shared a photo of her and Stamos' pup.

Article continues below

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh

Instagram

Holding Hands

Stamos and McHugh held hands as they walked into the happiest place on Earth.

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh, 2017 Kids Choice Awards, Candids

Chris Polk/KCA2017/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Fun at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards

The cute couple cozied up during Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards.

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Red-Carpet Ready

The couple posed for a few pictures at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards.

Article continues below

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh

GAMR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Sweet Strolls

Stamos and McHugh went for a stroll with their arms around each other in April.

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh

FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Romantic Dinner Dates

The two lovebirds were spotted leaving the Sexy Fish restaurant in London back in May.

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh

Instagram

Costume Cuddles

It looks like there was plenty of love for Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, too. 

Article continues below

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh

Instagram

Pillow Fight

Look out, Stamos! It looks like McHugh smacked her sweetheart with a pillow during a playful fight.

John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh

Instagram

Splash Mountain Fun

During one of their many trips to Disneyland, the couple rode Splash Mountain.

Congratulations to the happy couple. We hope you live happily ever after!

For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Stamos , Disney , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.