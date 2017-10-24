Roseanne, Darlene, Jackie, Becky (No. 1 and No. 2), D.J. and even Dan (yes, somehow Dan has risen from the dead) are all back for Roseanne, 20 years after the show ended. The eight-episode revival was officially announced by ABC in May and kicked off production in earnest in October.
To mark the occasion, ABC released a photo of the cast and crew assembled for the first table read and now thanks to executive producers like Roseanne Barr and Whitney Cummings, we have an even more in depth look at the revival. In addition to Barr, the returning cast includes Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke and John Goodman.
Take a look at the behind the scenes action now.
"Hi!!!"
Roseanne Barr posted this photo with her TV sister Laurie Metcalf. Look carefully and you can see some signatures on Metcalf's Roseanne script. She posted the same image on Instagram and indicated, through hashtags, that they're "having a blast."
Back From the Dead
Not only is Roseanne back, but so is John Goodman as Dan Conner. Or is he? What if he's a ghost? Think about it.
Whitney Cummings shared this photo on her Instagram story.
The Next Generation
Shameless star Emma Kenney joined the cast of Roseanne along with Jayden Rey. Kenney shared this photo on her Instagram and said, "been having the best time shooting @roseanneonabc im soo excited for u alll to see it heres a pic from today with cutest @jayden_rey."
Darlene 2.0?
Whitney Cummings shared this Instagram story of Emma Kenney at work on the Roseanne revival. She's playing Darlene's daughter.
Becky No. 2
"Hilarious Sarah Chalke stopped by the writers room this week," Barr posted with one of her TV daughters. Chalke isn't playing Becky this time around, but she will appear as a new character.
Two Sisters
"Behind the scenes at #Roseanne. Are you a Darlene or a Becky? I'd say I'm part Darlene, part Becky, part Fran Drescher," executive producer Whitney Cummings said on Instagram.
Deej!
"DJ!!!! Is it incest to be in love with my childhood TV brother? #roseanne," Whitney Cummings posted on Instagram.
Have a Seat
"Let's do this!" Michael Fishman posted on Instagram.
Set Life
"#craftservice #s--tvegan #roseanneshow," Barr shared with this shot of the snacks on set.
Hollywood Glamor
"#adayinthelife #beautyparlor @shughey8," Barr posted on Instagram.
Getting Down to Business
Writer Morgan Murphy shared this table read shot in a collection of "work pics" on Instagram.
It's Really Happening
Series executive producer Whitney Cummings shared this photo of herself in the iconic Conner living room with a simple caption: "#Roseanne is coming."
Together Again
ABC released this photo marking the start of production on the Roseanne revival more than 20 years after the show went off the air.
Viewers will recall the series ended with the reveal the series was in fact a story fabricated by Roseanne Conner. Dan (Goodman) didn't have an affair, he died. Jackie (Metcalf) was a lesbian, her daughters were with the opposite brothers, and more changes. It has yet to be revealed how the revival deals with that. The Will & Grace revival faced a similar problem and handled several later season developments by having Karen (Megan Mullally) dream them up.
Roseanne returns in 2018.