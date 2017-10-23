Kelly shares that she wrote an email in Nov. 2016 after seeing O'Reilly's reaction to her book Settle for More, in which she alleges she was sexually harassed by former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, during his appearance on CBS News.

O'Reilly said on the show, "I'm not interested in basically litigating something that is finished that makes my network look bad. I'm not interested in making my network look bad at all. That doesn't interest me one bit."

After seeing that interview, Kelly wrote the email to Jack Abernethy and Bill Shine. "Perhaps he didn't realize the kind of message his criticism sent to young women across this country about how men continue to view the issue of speaking out about sexual harassment," Kelly's email read. "Perhaps he didn't realize that his exact attitude of shaming women into shutting the hell up about harassment on grounds that it will disgrace the company is in part how Fox News got into the decade-long Ailes mess to begin with."