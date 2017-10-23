Netflix subscribers have a lot to be thankful for in November 2017.

On Monday, the company announced which titles will be available for streaming beginning Nov. 1. Netflix will also premiere original documentaries (Cuba and the Cameraman, Saving Capitalism), original movies (A Christmas Prince, The Killer, Mudbound), original series (The Many Faces of Ito, Marvel's the Punisher, She's Gotta Have It, Shot in the Dark) and original comedy specials (DeRay Davis: How to Act Black, Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers).

All title and dates are subject to change.

Available 11/1/17

42

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

Stranger: Season 1

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Under Arrest: Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You

Available 11/2/17

All About the Money

It's Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2

Available 11/3/17

Alias Grace

Eventual Salvation

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1

Available 11/4/17

Williams

Available 11/5/17

The Homesman

The Veil

Available 11/6/17

The Dinner

Available 11/7/17

Dizzy & Bop's Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1

Killing Ground

P. King Duckling: Season 1

Project Mc²: Part 6

The Journey Is the Destination