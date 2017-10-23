Ron P. Jaffe/ CBS
Those who've never seen How I Met Your Mother have a little less than a month to stream all 208 episodes on Netflix. On Monday, the company announced which titles will be no longer be available in November, including films like Christmas With the Kranks, Get Rich or Die Tryin', Goosebumps, Hannah Montana: The Movie, Hugo and Twilight, as well as hit series like Cristela.
All title and dates are subject to change.
The news is sure to upset some subscribers, as films like The Matrix were only added in August.
Leaving 11/1/17
Back to the Secret Garden
Black Books: Series 1-3
Christmas With the Kranks
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Hard Candy
Hugo
Ravenous
The Brothers
The Legend of Hell House
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Newton Boys
Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas
Twilight
V for Vendetta
Leaving 11/3/17
Do I Sound Gay?
Leaving 11/5/17
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Heavyweights
Sky High
Leaving 11/8/17
The Heartbreak Kid
Leaving 11/11/17
Goosebumps
Leaving 11/13/17
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
Leaving 11/15/17
Jessie: Seasons 1-4
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
We Are Still Here
Leaving 11/16/17
Cristela: Season 1
Dream House
Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me
The Break-Up
Leaving 11/17/17
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Somewhere Only We Know
Leaving 11/22/17
The Warlords
Leaving 11/25/17
Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 11/30/17
Hatched
Legends: Seasons 1-2
The Gambler
