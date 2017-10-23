How I Met Your Mother and Twilight Leaving Netflix in November 2017

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Prince Harry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Amy Sedaris, a Hobo, Patty Hogg & Jerri Blank (Of Course) Are Here For Your Entertainment

The Walking Dead Season 7, Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

About That Time The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Broke Co-Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Nose

How I Met Your Mother

Ron P. Jaffe/ CBS

Those who've never seen How I Met Your Mother have a little less than a month to stream all 208 episodes on Netflix. On Monday, the company announced which titles will be no longer be available in November, including films like Christmas With the Kranks, Get Rich or Die Tryin', Goosebumps, Hannah Montana: The Movie, Hugo and Twilight, as well as hit series like Cristela.

All title and dates are subject to change.

The news is sure to upset some subscribers, as films like The Matrix were only added in August.

Leaving 11/1/17

Back to the Secret Garden

Black Books: Series 1-3

Christmas With the Kranks

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Hard Candy

Hugo

Ravenous

The Brothers

The Legend of Hell House

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Newton Boys

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Twilight

V for Vendetta

Leaving 11/3/17

Do I Sound Gay?

Leaving 11/5/17

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Heavyweights

Sky High

Read

Netflix Is Raising Its Prices (Yes, Again)

 Leaving 11/8/17

The Heartbreak Kid

Leaving 11/11/17

Goosebumps

Leaving 11/13/17

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

Leaving 11/15/17

Jessie: Seasons 1-4

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

We Are Still Here

Leaving 11/16/17

Cristela: Season 1

Dream House

Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me

The Break-Up

Leaving 11/17/17

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Somewhere Only We Know

Leaving 11/22/17

The Warlords

Leaving 11/25/17

Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 11/30/17

Hatched

Legends: Seasons 1-2

The Gambler

Click here for a list of what's coming to Netflix in November 2017.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Netflix , Movies , TV , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.