George Clooney Shows Off Photo of His Twins at Suburbicon After-Party

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

George Clooney figured out a way to bring his kids to work. 

After the Suburbicon writer, producer and director celebrated the premiere of his most recent film Sunday night, the Oscar winner headed to Los Angeles hot spot Catch for an after-party worthy of his star-studded cast. 

As he and his wife, human rights attorney Amal Clooney, mingled with Matt Damon and Luciana BarrosoJulianne Moore and Cindy Crawfordand Rande Gerber, Clooney's twin son and daughter, Alexander and Ella, made a surprise appearance. Well, sort of. 

"At one point, George was talking to a group of people about his babies. Then he took out his cellphone from his pocket and scrolled through quickly to pull up a photo of the twins," an insider told E! News. "When George showed the group the photo, he had the biggest smile on his face, like he was so proud to show off his kids. He was beaming."
 
The photo was met with an "awww" in unison as the group cooed over the actor's infants. 

According to our source, the director had a great night. "George Clooney was the man of the party. He was chitchatting with pretty much everyone and seemed to be thoroughly enjoying it," the source added. 

As for his own leading lady, Amal mingled in the crowd and chatted with gal pal Cindy the most. Their friendship comes as no surprise considering George and Rande are both BFFs and business partners. 

Once George was finished sharing pictures of his son and daughter, he made his way over to his wife and continued to chat with friends while he sipped on Casamigos Tequila. "They just seemed independent and relaxed," the source noted. 

Sounds like the perfect date night to us!

