David Parnes is going to be a dad.
The star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles announced the news by reposting a picture of his wife Adrian Abnosi's sonogram.
"So happy and excited! #Repost @adrianabnosi," the TV star and cofounder of Bond Street Partners wrote on Instagram.
Abnosi also shared the news via her Instagram account.
"@davidbondst and I are so excited to share with everyone that we are expecting!!" the mommy-to-be wrote. "Feeling so incredibly blessed and overjoyed! We can't wait to meet our little munchkin."
Although this is the couple's first child, Parnes and Abnosi are already proud parents to three rescue dogs: Apoosh, Maxi and Bella.
Parnes and Abnosi tied the knot this July in France. The wedding took place at Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, and Abnosi wore a stunning off-the-shoulder trumpet gown for the occasion.
The couple got engaged in 2015. The real estate agent popped the question in Capri, Italy with a four-carat, cushion-cut stone.
Parnes isn't the only Million Dollar Listing star to experience a major milestone. Fredrik Eklund from Million Dollar Listing New York is getting ready to welcome twins with his husband Derek Kaplan, and Parnes' co-star Josh Flagg tied the knot with Bobby Boyd.
Congratulations to Parnes and Abnosi on their growing family! We're sure the baby's nursery will be just as luxurious as the million-dollar homes he sells on the show!
Season 10 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles premieres Nov. 2.
For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).