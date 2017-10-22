DJ Khaled Threw His Son a 1st Birthday Party That's Bigger and Better Than Any You'll Ever Have

Welcome to the jungle—the baby jungle!

Let's get real, DJ Khaled's son Asahd Khaled has had a charmed 12 months on this planet, so it's no surprise to see that his first birthday was pretty extravagant, by any celeb standards. 

On Saturday, the major key music man threw a majorly lavish birthday bash for his 1-year-old and he pulled out all the stops, throwing the jungle-themed baby rager at Miami's hottest nightclub, LIV at Fountainebleu Miami Beach. "Miami's No. 1 nightclub" was transformed into "dayclub" playground equipped with wild greenery, real tigers and check this: it was hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs

Needless to say, this party was not messing around!

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

Oh but those aren't the only wild thoughts happening at the wild party for the "baby mogul," who basically stole the show at the 2017 VMAs in his $2K suit.

During the fete, which was presented by Tot Living by Haute Living, Asahd sat upon his throne as King of the Jungle. There were live dancers, who were dressed as jungle animals and there was a jungle-themed photo booth.

Oh and in case there were any on-the-go babies, there was an area called the "baby valet" station, where the kiddos could take a test drive and "drive" around in toy luxury automobiles.

Attendees included model Karolina Kurkovaher son, reality TV star Jonathan Cheban, Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein, Fat Joe's wife Lorena Cartagena and daughter, the owner of LIV David Grutman, and more.

The guests and their kids partied the day away by dancing in the jungle with the famous father-son duo, who donned matching outfits, as per usual.

Of course, the event wasn't just about celebrating, it was also about giving back. Khaled asked that donations be made to UNICEF.

Fun fact: the lux party was thrown by the same wedding planner that threw Gucci Mane's headline-making wedding earlier in the week. Talk about a busy week!

Asahd Khaled, First Birthday, DJ Khaled

Courtesy: LIV Nightclub

King of the Jungle

The 1-year-old was the jungle king at the Fountainebleau fete.

Asahd Khaled, First Birthday, DJ Khaled

Courtesy: LIV Nightclub

Platinum Life

During the celebration, Combs presented DJ Khaled and Executive Producer Asahd with plaques commemorating the past year in music with the "Grateful" album receiving 10 million RIAA certified awards, "Grateful" going platinum, the single "I'm the One" going 5X platinum, the single "Wild Thoughts" going 3X platinum and single "Shining" going platinum.

Asahd Khaled, First Birthday, DJ Khaled

Courtesy: LIV Nightclub

Valet Me

The party was complete with a "Baby Valet."

Article continues below

Asahd Khaled, First Birthday, DJ Khaled

Courtesy: LIV Nightclub

King Me

The baby was king for a day!

Asahd Khaled, First Birthday, DJ Khaled

Courtesy: LIV Nightclub

Johnny Boy

Kim Kardashian's bestie hit up the Miami bash.

Asahd Khaled, First Birthday, DJ Khaled

Courtesy: LIV Nightclub

Sweet Serenade

Diddy serenades the wee one at his first-ever birthday party.

Article continues below

