Warning: The following contains spoilers about the season eight premiere of The Walking Dead. If you haven't watched yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.

War has come to The Walking Dead.

After promising to take the fight to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his coalition did just that in the season eight premiere, the show's 100th episode. And this being TWD, it took an entire episode to get going, while we watched the combined members of Alexandria, the Hilltop and the Kingdom prepare for what will surely be the bloodiest battle this show has ever been.

So yeah, it all went pretty much as expected: The team figured out how to steer a massive horde of walkers towards the Sanctuary, scumbag Gregory (Xander Berkeley) turned out to have ran to Negan once the Hilltop decided they liked how Maggie (Lauren Cohan) did things a bit better, the coalition shot out all the windows on the Sanctuary, making enough noise to lure the walkers right to it, and when Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) foolishly got out of his walker-proof car to save the weasel, Gregory left him for dead. That'll teach you to never save a traitor.