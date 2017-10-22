Lili Reinhart Apologizes for "Racially Insensitive" Halloween Costume Photo

by Corinne Heller |

Lili Reinhart

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Lili Reinhart has apologized for posting what she late called a "racially sensitive" photo of a person in costume.

The 21-year-old Riverdale actress posted on Twitter this weekend a DeviantArt photo she found on Instagram of a woman dressed up as a "demon," sporting a black bodysuit and black-colored body paint on her face and arms.

"Found my Halloween costume!!" Reinhart wrote. "Inspired by the color of my soul."

The pic spurred mixed reactions. Some people accused her of wanting to "do blackface." Others said they did not find the photo offensive. Nonetheless, she deleted the tweet and apologized.

"I did not mean for my tweet to come off that way. I can see how it was interpreted as being insensitive, completely. I saw the pic on a Halloween Instagram and didn't think it would be interpreted as being racially insensitive," she wrote early on Sunday. "I apologize. Never meant any harm. I can see how it could've been misinterpreted."

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2017

Reinhart is not the first celebrity to be accused of doing blackface and brownface on Halloween.

Julianne Hough came under fire for a photo showing her wearing dark makeup while portraying Uzo Aduba's character Crazy Eyes from Orange Is the New Black.

"It certainly was never my intention to be disrespectful or demeaning to anyone in any way," she said. "I realize my costume hurt and offended people and I truly apologize."

Heidi Klum, known for her elaborate Halloween costumes, angered some people with 2008 look; the Hindi goddess Kali, which she played with blue body paint.

Colton Haynes has also been accused of doing blackface a couple of times, including in Halloween in 2011, when he dressed up as Kanye West, and 2012, when he wore a Gandhi costume. In a 2013 livestream, he apologized.

