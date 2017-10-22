Priscilla Presley Says She Has Not Quit the Church of Scientology

David Livingston/Getty Images
David Livingston/Getty Images
Priscilla has not left the (Scientology) building!
Despite reports to the contrary, Priscilla Presley has not left the Church of Scientology, her rep confirms to E! News.
Over the weekend, the Daily Mail reported that the 72-year-old, who is believed to have been a member of since the death of her ex-husband Elvis Presley, told friends she had quit the controversial religion.
According to the site, a source said that she quit in 2014 and that originally, "Priscilla reached out to John Travolta after Elvis died in 1977 and that's how she ended up in the church." The source added, "She has been in it ever since and she raised her daughter Lisa Marie in it."
But it appears as if the tried and true member has not gone anywhere.
Scientology was founded by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard in 1955 and boasts several luminaries and celebs as members. However, in recent times, former celebrity members, like Leah Remini and director Paul Haggis, have gone public denouncing Scientology and its controversial practices.
According to the website What Is Scientology, which is owned and operated by Church of Scientology International, Priscilla has said in the past, "L Ron Hubbard researched man and has carefully and precisely mapped a route out of the madness, misery and unwanted conditions one can encounter in life. When applied exactly, the technology produces incredible results. Those results are very definite and eternal."
The statement continued, "Were it not for Scientology, I would either be completely insane or dead by now. I am forever grateful for the technology of Scientology and to Mr. Hubbard who dedicated his life to helping man and this planet, as well as to the people who have dedicated their lives to helping others through Scientology."
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.