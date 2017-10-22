Priscilla Presley Says She Has Not Quit the Church of Scientology

Priscilla has not left the (Scientology) building!

Despite reports to the contrary, Priscilla Presley has not left the Church of Scientology, her rep confirms to E! News.

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail reported that the 72-year-old, who is believed to have been a member of since the death of her ex-husband Elvis Presley, told friends she had quit the controversial religion.

According to the site, a source said that she quit in 2014 and that originally, "Priscilla reached out to John Travolta after Elvis died in 1977 and that's how she ended up in the church." The source added, "She has been in it ever since and she raised her daughter Lisa Marie in it."

But it appears as if the tried and true member has not gone anywhere.

Scientology was founded by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard in 1955 and boasts several luminaries and celebs as members. However, in recent times, former celebrity members, like Leah Remini and director Paul Haggis, have gone public denouncing Scientology and its controversial practices.