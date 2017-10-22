All hail the new king of Halloween, Jason Derulo.

Wearing full latex prosthetics, the singer debuted an amazing Halloween costume on Saturday: Game of Thrones' Night King. Derulo appeared as the horned leader of the White Walkers while performing onstage at the 2017 Maxim Halloween party.

Derulo posted on his Instagram page a timelapse video of himself getting fitted in his mask, which is then painted while on his face.

The Maxim Halloween party was also attended by celebs such as Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, Dancing With the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Tara Reid.